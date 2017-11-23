All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 21 16 3 2 34 83 54 9-2-1 7-1-1 4-1-0 Columbus 22 14 7 1 29 63 53 7-4-0 7-3-1 4-2-0 Toronto 23 14 8 1 29 81 69 8-4-0 6-4-1 5-1-1 New Jersey 21 12 5 4 28 69 66 5-3-2 7-2-2 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 21 12 7 2 26 77 69 7-0-2 5-7-0 3-3-0 Washington 23 12 10 1 25 67 72 7-4-0 5-6-1 3-2-0 Pittsburgh 23 11 9 3 25 61 80 6-2-1 5-7-2 2-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 72 68 8-4-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 65 64 4-3-3 6-6-0 3-5-0 Carolina 20 9 7 4 22 58 59 4-3-3 5-4-1 2-2-1 Boston 20 9 7 4 22 54 59 5-3-2 4-4-2 0-1-2 Ottawa 20 8 6 6 22 64 67 4-4-5 4-2-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 22 8 9 5 21 61 65 4-4-3 4-5-2 1-0-1 Montreal 23 8 12 3 19 54 80 4-5-2 4-7-1 4-1-1 Florida 21 8 11 2 18 63 73 5-3-2 3-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 22 5 13 4 14 52 79 2-7-1 3-6-3 2-2-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 22 16 5 1 33 78 58 8-2-0 8-3-1 3-0-0 Nashville 21 13 6 2 28 68 62 8-1-1 5-5-1 5-1-1 Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56 7-2-1 5-3-2 4-1-0 Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50 6-4-2 6-3-0 2-3-1 Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58 8-1-0 4-5-1 4-1-0 Calgary 21 12 8 1 25 62 64 6-5-0 6-3-1 3-2-0 Vancouver 22 11 8 3 25 61 61 3-5-3 8-3-0 3-4-0 Colorado 20 11 8 1 23 69 65 7-1-1 4-7-0 3-4-0 San Jose 20 11 8 1 23 50 45 6-6-1 5-2-0 4-1-1 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 58 56 6-5-2 4-2-1 3-1-2 Minnesota 21 10 8 3 23 64 59 5-3-2 5-5-1 2-3-0 Chicago 21 10 8 3 23 63 56 5-4-1 5-4-2 2-4-0 Dallas 22 11 10 1 23 61 65 8-2-0 3-8-1 1-6-0 Edmonton 22 8 12 2 18 59 74 4-7-0 4-5-2 2-1-0 Arizona 24 5 16 3 13 59 89 1-7-1 4-9-2 0-3-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8, Edmonton 3

Dallas 3, Montreal 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 1

Minnesota 5, Buffalo 4

Florida 2, Toronto 1, SO

Vancouver 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 1, Calgary 0, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Washington 5, Ottawa 2

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT

Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO

Colorado 3, Dallas 0

San Jose 3, Arizona 1

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.