All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 21 16 3 2 34 83 54 Columbus 22 14 7 1 29 63 53 Toronto 23 14 8 1 29 81 69 New Jersey 21 12 5 4 28 69 66 N.Y. Islanders 21 12 7 2 26 77 69 Washington 23 12 10 1 25 67 72 Pittsburgh 23 11 9 3 25 61 80 N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 72 68 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 65 64 Boston 20 9 7 4 22 54 59 Carolina 20 9 7 4 22 58 59 Ottawa 20 8 6 6 22 64 67 Philadelphia 22 8 9 5 21 61 65 Montreal 23 8 12 3 19 54 80 Florida 21 8 11 2 18 63 73 Buffalo 22 5 13 4 14 52 79 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 22 16 5 1 33 78 58 Nashville 21 13 6 2 28 68 62 Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56 Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50 Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58 Calgary 21 12 8 1 25 62 64 Vancouver 22 11 8 3 25 61 61 Colorado 20 11 8 1 23 69 65 San Jose 20 11 8 1 23 50 45 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 58 56 Chicago 21 10 8 3 23 63 56 Minnesota 21 10 8 3 23 64 59 Dallas 22 11 10 1 23 61 65 Edmonton 22 8 12 2 18 59 74 Arizona 24 5 16 3 13 59 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8, Edmonton 3

Dallas 3, Montreal 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 1

Minnesota 5, Buffalo 4

Florida 2, Toronto 1, SO

Vancouver 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 1, Calgary 0, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Washington 5, Ottawa 2

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT

Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO

Colorado 3, Dallas 0

San Jose 3, Arizona 1

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.