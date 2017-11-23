Jean's late 3 takes Louisiana Tech by Evansville 63-61

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Derric Jean sank a 3-pointer with one second remaining for the win and Louisiana Tech remained undefeated, slipping by Evansville 63-61 in the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (5-0) trailed 61-60 with six seconds left when Jalen Harris missed from distance and Jacobi Boykins grabbed the offensive rebound then dished to Jean who sank the 3-pointer for a 63-61 edge with a second to play.

DaQuan Bracey scored 17 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bulldogs. Jean added 13 points, three rebounds and four steals, Harris had nine points and Boykins had eight points and led the team with 12 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech led 31-27 at the break but fell behind midway through the second half and trailed 58-51 with 5:31 to play. Harris hit a 3-pointer to get the Bulldogs back up, 60-59, with 1:43 left.

Blake Simmons led the Purple Aces (5-1) with 15 points and six rebounds.