Josh Anderson scores in OT, Blue Jackets win 5th straight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored two minutes into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets their fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

The Jackets outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

The Flames, however, dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary's T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

LIGHTNING 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal 3:25 into overtime, and Tampa Bay rallied again to beat Chicago.

Point took a pass from Steven Stamkos while positioned near the post and put the winner past Corey Crawford.

Tampa Bay got also goals from Ondrej Palat and Chris Kunitz, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves. Ryan Callahan had two assists.

Patrick Kane scored twice and Crawford stopped 35 shots for the Blackhawks, who blew leads in losing both games between the teams last season.

Tampa Bay scored four third-period goals Jan 24 for a 5-2 win in Chicago, and the Lightning battled back from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime at home Mar. 27.

Kunitz tied it 2 just 31 seconds into the third.

CAPITALS 5, SENATORS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal in seven games, Jakub Vrana had two goals for the first time in his career and the Washington beat Ottawa.

Ovechkin's 14th goal came in his first game this season as linemates with Nicklas Backstrom, who led the team in assists last season. Backstrom assisted on the play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov added a goal and two assists, and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who have earned at least a point against the Senators in nine consecutive meetings.

Braden Holtby made 29 saves to help Washington avoid its first set of back-to-back home losses this season.

Ryan Dzingle scored on a second-period power play for Ottawa before the Senators failed to capitalize later in the period on a 5-on-3 advantage that lasted 76 seconds.

BRUINS 3, DEVILS 2, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Charlie McCoy scored in the 11th round of the shootout to lift Boston over New Jersey.

Anton Khudobin made 40 saves as Boston improved to 9-7-4 with its third straight win — all with Khudobin in goal.

Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron scored first-period goals for the Bruins.

New Jersey has dropped three of its last five in falling to 12-5-4.

Jesper Bratt and Brian Gibbons scored for the Devils, and Cory Schneider made 27 saves.

The shootout opened with Hall and David Pastrnak trading goals. And it stayed that way until McAvoy's game-winner.

RANGERS 6, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored two goals apiece, including Kreider's first just 52 seconds into the game, and New York rolled to victory over Carolina.

Mika Zibanejad and Paul Carey followed Kreider with goals in the first 11 minutes as the Rangers jumped out to a commanding lead. Kreider got his second goal 20 seconds into the third, and Fast scored twice in the final period to turn it into a rout.

Henrik Lundqvist made 30 saves as the Rangers won for the eighth time in their last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho scored for the fifth game in a row and Teuvo Teravainen had an assist in his fifth straight to lead the Hurricanes. Scott Darling stopped just 21 of 27 shots.

Kreider and the Rangers grabbed the momentum early and never let it go.

PANTHERS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored Florida's only goal in regulation and the game-winning goal in a shootout as the Panthers beat Toronto.

Bjugstad skated in and held the puck until Toronto goalie Frederick Andersen was sprawled out, then moved to his right and flipped in his goal during the fourth round of the shootout.

The Panthers won the tiebreaker 2-1 after Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Patrick Marleau was successful for Toronto.

Vincent Trocheck and Henrik Haapala had assists for the Panthers (8-11-2).

Nazem Kadri netted a goal for Toronto (14-8-1), assisted by Connor Brown and Marleau.

Florida goalie Roberto Luongo and Andersen each made 42 saves.

CANUCKS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Brock Boeser scored two more goals to lead Vancouver over Pittsburgh.

Boeser, after scoring twice against Philadelphia on Tuesday, added two more and now has 11 this season. Former Penguin defenseman Derrick Pouliot scored a power-play goal, his first with Vancouver. Loui Eriksson, playing in his 800th career game, scored his second. Brandon Sutter, another former Penguin, scored an empty-net goal for the Canucks, who won in Pittsburgh for the first time since Dec. 4, 2014. Vancouver is 3-5-3 at home, but has won eight of 11 on the road this season.

Anders Nilsson withstood a third-period Penguins' surge to stop 43 shots for the Canucks.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, both on the power play, for Pittsburgh and now has eight this season. The Penguins started the season with wins in seven of their first 11, but now have just four wins in their last 12. Pittsburgh gave up two power-play goals for the second straight game and has allowed 10 in its last six.

Matt Murray stopped 32 shots for Pittsburgh.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bailey scored 32 seconds into overtime to give New York the victory over Philadelphia, extending the Flyers' losing streak to six games.

Bailey's fifth goal of the season improved New York's home record to 7-0-2. Bailey also had two assists for the Islanders, who have earned at least one point in each of their first nine home games for the first time since 1978.

Thomas Greiss made 35 saves as New York upped its overall record to 12-7-2. Greiss is 7-2-2 this season and 5-0-1 in his last six games.

Josh Ho-Sang's goal midway through second period put the Islanders ahead 3-2, but Jakub Voracek tied it with his seventh of the season at 13:54.

Ho-Sang's tip-in past Flyers netminder Brian Elliott at 11:05 was his second goal of the season and second in five games since being recalled from AHL Bridgeport.

The go-ahead goal came after New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk tied the game with the Islanders on a two-man advantage. Boychuk finished off a passing play at 7:13 of the middle period with his third goal of the season, assisted by Bailey and John Tavares.

OILERS 6, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jujhar Khaira scored to break a 2-2 tie in the second period, and Edmonton went on to beat Detroit.

Edmonton halted a three-game losing streak, while the Wings lost their second straight.

Patrick Maroon, Darnell Nurse, Drake Caggiula, Jesse Puljujarvi and Mark Letestu also scored for the Oilers.

Niklas Kronwall and Tomas Tatar scored the Wings' goals.

Khaira gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead with 9:36 left in the second period when he beat Howard with a low wrist shot from the high slot.

WILD 5, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund each scored two goals to lead Minnesota over Buffalo.

Tyler Ennis also scored and Mikko Koivu and Ryan Suter each had two assists as the Wild snapped a two-game losing streak. Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves.

Niederreiter has scored in five straight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Jordan Nolan scored twice for the Sabres. Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart also had goals. Robin Lehner made 17 saves after replacing Chad Johnson following the first period. Johnson stopped 10 shots.

The Wild scored three goals in a 5:29 span in the first period and led the rest of the way.

Marcus Foligno fed his former Sabres teammate Ennis for the first goal nine minutes into the game. Granlund scored unassisted to put the Wild ahead with 7:32 remaining in the period.