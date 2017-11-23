Heat beat Celtics 104-98 to end 16-game winning streak

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters had 26 with a pair of big 3-pointers in the final minutes and the Miami Heat held on to beat Boston 104-98 on Wednesday night, snapping the Celtics' 16-game winning streak.

Tyler Johnson scored 16 points for Miami, which saw what was an 18-point lead cut to one in the final moments. The Heat shot 49 percent and outrebounded the Celtics 48-37.

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for Boston. Jayson Tatum added 18, and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each had 14.

The Celtics got down by 18 in the first half, which has been a very comfortable place for Boston this season. Boston had overcome 18-point deficits against Oklahoma City and Charlotte, a 17-point hole against Golden State, a 16-pointer against Atlanta and rallied from 13 down to win in Dallas this week.

The Celtics almost did it again.

Down by 14 midway through the fourth, the unflappable Celtics went on a 13-0 run in just about three minutes — getting to 91-90 when Smart made one of two free throws with 3:14 remaining.

Waiters decided that was close enough. His 3-pointer from the left wing bounced off the rim, then the top of the backboard, before falling to end Miami's scoreless drought. Waiters added another 3-pointer over Al Horford to make the lead seven, Hassan Whiteside had a big tip-in with 1:10 left and Miami would hang on from there.

CAVALIERS 119, NETS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James shook off a blow to the face and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter — including 18 straight for Cleveland — and the Cavaliers beat Brooklyn for their sixth straight victory.

James needed stitches in the third quarter to close a gash above his lip that drew blood. He punched back at the Nets in the fourth and finished with 33 points.

With the Cavs up 100-99, James began his one-man show with a pair of free throws. He dropped in a couple left-handed shots and then drained two 3-pointers — the last a step-back with 55 seconds left to give Cleveland a 118-107 lead.

James' solo performance enabled the Cavs to avenge a 112-107 loss in Brooklyn last month.

Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade added 18 points apiece for Cleveland.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 20 points for the Nets.

76ERS 101, TRAIL BLAZERS 81

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and fast-starting Philadelphia handled Portland with ease.

Coming off a 21-point victory over Utah on Monday night, the 76ers scored the game's first 16 points and held a double-digit lead most of the way.

Portland missed its first 13 shots before Shabazz Napier came off the bench and hit a jumper with 5:01 left in the first quarter. The Blazers never got closer than eight. It was the Blazers' lowest points total of the season, and the fewest that Philadelphia has allowed.

Damian Lillard had 30 points for Portland.

HORNETS 129, WIZARDS 124

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds, including a key block at the end of regulation and a crucial offensive rebound in overtime, to help Charlotte beat Washington.

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 24 points for the Hornets, who overcame a nine-point fourth quarter deficit. The Hornets wrapped up a perfect three-game homestand.

John Wall had 31 points and 11 assists, and Bradley Beal added 22 points for the Wizards.

CLIPPERS 116, HAWKS 103

ATLANTA (AP) — Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Wesley Johnson scored a season-high 24 points and Los Angeles beat Atlanta to snapped a nine-game skid.

The Clippers had dropped 11 of 12, but they overcame a monthlong struggle of closing out opponents, taking the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Lou Williams with 4:11 left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles had out a season-high 30 assists.

Marco Belinelli had 20 points of the Hawks.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball