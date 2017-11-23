Taipei, Nov. 23 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China bans tour groups to Vatican, Palau in latest diplomatic move targeting Taiwan
@China Times: Government should correct mistakes, tell truth in minesweeper case
@Liberty Times: Ching Fu headquarters seized by banks
@Apple Daily: Eight killed in apartment fire
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market records huge daily turnover of NT$237.6 billion
@Commercial Times: Daily turnover on Taiwan stock market hits eight-year high
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Nov. 23, 2017
Taipei, Nov. 23 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows: