Howard, Hornets rally to beat Wizards 129-124 in overtime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds, including a key block at the end of regulation and a crucial offensive rebound in overtime, in the Charlotte Hornets' 129-124 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 24 points for the Hornets, who overcame a nine-point fourth quarter deficit. The Hornets wrapped up a perfect three-game homestand.

John Wall had 31 points and 11 assists, and Bradley Beal added 22 points for the Wizards.

The Hornets battled back behind the gritty play of Walker. He made a driving layup with 17 seconds left and then added two free throws with 2 seconds remaining to tie it.

Howard blocked Beal's baseline jumper at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Charlotte carried the momentum into the extra period with Walker knocking down a leaning 3-pointer from the top of the key after a scramble for a loose ball. Lamb followed with a block and a coast-to-coast layup for a 5-point lead.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added a driving layup and Lamb buried a jumper from just beyond the foul line to push the lead to six with 1:24 remaining. But the big basket came when Lamb shot an air-ball on a 3-pointer and Howard grabbed the ball out of the air and laid it in to beat the shot clock.

The Wizards had allowed just 100 points in their previous seven games, but the Hornets shot 47 percent from the field.

Hornets guard Nic Batum left the game in the second quarter with a left elbow contusion and did not return. Batum missed the first 12 games of season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the same elbow.

If Batum is unable to go, Lamb would return to the starting lineup and rookie Malik Monk would likely see additional playing time. Fans began chanting "we want Monk" in the fourth quarter with the Hornets trailing by five points.

Wizards: Shot 11 of 33 from 3-point range. ... Were outrebounded 31-19 after halftime.

Hornets: Made 15 of 17 foul shots in the first half and 33 of 40 for the game.

Wizards: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Hornets: At Cleveland on Friday night.

