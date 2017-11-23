|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|20
|15
|3
|2
|32
|80
|52
|8-2-1
|7-1-1
|4-1-0
|Columbus
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|63
|53
|7-4-0
|7-3-1
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|22
|14
|8
|0
|28
|80
|67
|8-4-0
|6-4-0
|5-1-0
|New Jersey
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|67
|63
|5-3-1
|7-2-2
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|59
|75
|6-1-1
|5-7-2
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|73
|66
|6-0-2
|5-7-0
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|72
|68
|8-4-2
|3-5-0
|2-3-2
|Detroit
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|63
|58
|4-2-3
|6-6-0
|3-5-0
|Washington
|22
|11
|10
|1
|23
|62
|70
|6-4-0
|5-6-1
|3-2-0
|Ottawa
|19
|8
|5
|6
|22
|62
|62
|4-4-5
|4-1-1
|2-1-1
|Carolina
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|58
|59
|4-3-3
|5-4-1
|2-2-1
|Boston
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|51
|57
|5-3-2
|3-4-2
|0-1-2
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|58
|61
|4-4-3
|4-5-1
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|52
|77
|4-5-2
|4-7-0
|4-1-1
|Florida
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|61
|72
|4-3-2
|3-8-0
|2-3-1
|Buffalo
|21
|5
|12
|4
|14
|48
|74
|2-6-1
|3-6-3
|2-2-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|22
|16
|5
|1
|33
|78
|58
|8-2-0
|8-3-1
|3-0-0
|Winnipeg
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|67
|56
|7-2-1
|5-3-2
|4-1-0
|Nashville
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|65
|60
|7-1-1
|5-5-1
|5-1-1
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|64
|50
|6-4-2
|6-3-0
|2-3-1
|Vegas
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|68
|58
|8-1-0
|4-5-1
|4-1-0
|Calgary
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|62
|64
|6-5-0
|6-3-1
|3-2-0
|Anaheim
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|58
|56
|6-5-2
|4-2-1
|3-1-2
|Dallas
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|61
|62
|8-2-0
|3-7-1
|1-5-0
|Vancouver
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|56
|59
|3-5-3
|7-3-0
|3-4-0
|Chicago
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|61
|53
|5-4-1
|5-4-1
|2-4-0
|San Jose
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|47
|44
|6-6-1
|4-2-0
|3-1-1
|Colorado
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|66
|65
|6-1-1
|4-7-0
|2-4-0
|Minnesota
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|59
|55
|5-3-2
|4-5-1
|2-3-0
|Edmonton
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|53
|72
|4-7-0
|3-5-2
|2-1-0
|Arizona
|23
|5
|15
|3
|13
|58
|86
|1-6-1
|4-9-2
|0-2-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 8, Edmonton 3
Dallas 3, Montreal 1
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 1
Columbus 1, Calgary 0, OT
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.