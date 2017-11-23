Day has late trouble, still among Australian Open leaders

SYDNEY (AP) — Jason Day's first tournament round in Australia in four years was a 5-under 66 to put him among the leaders early Thursday at the Australian Open.

Day's round came unhinged late with a double-bogey six on the par-4 eighth hole, his second-last of the day.

But Day recovered quickly to birdie his last hole to sit three strokes behind fellow Australian and early leader Cameron Davis, who started on the first, had six front-nine birdies and shot 63 at The Australian Golf Club.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, attempting to win the Australian Open for the third time in four years, had an afternoon start on Australia's oldest golf course, founded in 1882.