Fed minutes show general support for 3rd rate hike this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials generally believe that it'll soon be time for another increase in the Fed's key interest rate. However, a few felt any further rate hikes should be delayed until they see inflation moving higher, minutes of their last meeting revealed. Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 31-Nov. 1 released Wednesday showed that many officials believed a third rate hike this year will likely be warranted if incoming data leaves the medium-term economic outlook unchanged.

Uber customers torn between scandals and service

DETROIT (AP) — Uber has managed to hold the title of world's largest ride-hailing service despite its seemingly endless string of scandals. Its latest misbehavior involving a data breach cover-up revealed this week could be the impetus for people to ride elsewhere — or keep looking the other way.

Did you 'like' Russian propaganda? Facebook will clue you in

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it will show users if they followed or 'liked' Russia propaganda accounts on its service or on Instagram. The company said Wednesday it will launch a portal to let people see which accounts of the Internet Research Agency they followed between January 2015 and August 2017, when the pages were shut down.

Credibility at risk, media cuts stars loose over sex claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news host Charlie Rose's firing makes him the latest in a string of prominent journalists felled abruptly by accusations of sexual misconduct. News organizations aren't the only companies taking prompt measures against the accused. But they face particular pressure to act because of the risk of losing the audience's trust as they cover the sex scandals coursing through politics, Hollywood and the media itself.

US durable goods orders fell 1.2 percent in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell last month for the first time since July, pulled down by plummeting orders for commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment posted the biggest drop in more than a year. The Commerce Department says that orders for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, slid 1.2 percent in October.

US stocks mostly slip away from their latest record highs

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks mostly slip away from their latest record highs as technology companies and banks slide. Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell after it said CEO Meg Whitman will retire, while HP sank after its latest quarterly results. Oil prices jumped on reports OPEC might extend oil production cuts, but other stocks were little changed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Small retailers aim for emotional ties big chains may lack

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's smallest retailers will tug at shoppers' heartstrings during the holidays, aiming to give them the emotional experience and connection a big national chain might not provide. Some store owners are going well beyond the usual decorations and music. Among their plans: parties where the focus is on fundraising rather than profits, and events with other stores. Retailers are betting that their efforts will keep customers coming back throughout the year.

What happens once 'net neutrality' rules bite the dust?

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission formally released a draft of its plan to kill net-neutrality rules, which equalized access to the internet and prevented broadband providers from favoring their own apps and services. Now the question is: What comes next? The FCC's move will allow companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to charge internet companies for speedier access to consumers and to block outside services they don't like. The change also axes a host of consumer protections, including privacy requirements and rules barring price gouging and unfair practices.

Trump SoHo to lose Trump name amid reports of troubles

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization is ending its licensing deal with the Trump SoHo hotel in New York amid reports that the property has struggled to attract business. The company owned by President Donald Trump says it has signed a deal with the hotel owners to end its management of the property and use of the Trump name. The announcement comes amid mixed results at Trump's other hotels and resorts. The Trump Organization doesn't own the Trump SoHo, as is the case with many Trump-branded properties.

Airline defendants to pay $95 million in 9/11 settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — Insurers for American Airlines, United Airlines and other aviation defendants have agreed to pay $95 million to settle claims that security lapses led planes to be hijacked in the Sept. 11 attacks. The settlement was described in papers filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Developers of the new World Trade Center buildings had once demanded $3.5 billion from aviation companies after hijacked planes destroyed three skyscrapers on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,597.08. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 64.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,526.18. The Nasdaq composite rose 4.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to a record 6,867.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,516.76.

U.S. crude rose $1.19, or 2.1 percent, to $58.02 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $63.32 a barrel in London. Both oil benchmarks are at two-year highs. Wholesale gasoline lost 1 cent to $1.77 a gallon. Heating oil remained at $1.93 a gallon. Natural gas skidded 5 cents to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.