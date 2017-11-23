Man United loses 1-0 at Basel in Champions League

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United was deservedly beaten 1-0 by a spirited Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving all the qualification places open in Group A with one game remaining.

Basel defender Michael Lang struck in the 89th minute to cap an impressive second half for the Swiss champion, which had struggled in the first half.

Lang arrived at the far post to slot in a low shot from fellow wing-back Raoul Petretta's pass across the goalmouth.

Still, United leads the standings with 12 points, three clear of both Basel and CSKA Moscow, which earlier won 2-0 at home to last-place Benfica.

In the final round on Dec. 5, Basel plays at last-place Benfica, which has lost five straight, and Man United hosts CSKA.

The English giant was made to pay for a wasteful first half when it was in control without ever hitting top form.

Needing only one point to ensure victory in the group, United twice struck the frame of Basel's goal late in the first half through a Marouane Fellaini header and Marcos Rojo's deflected shot from 35 meters (yards).

But a passive start to the second period let Basel seize control. Lang struck the bar with a 65th-minute header and United goalkeeper Sergio Romero made a series of diving saves.

