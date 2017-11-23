Dost scores in each half as Sporting beats Olympiakos 3-1

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Bas Dost scored a goal in each half to lead Sporting Lisbon to a 3-1 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the Greek team without a victory after five games in Group D and unable to advance.

The 1.96-meter (6-foot-5) Dutchman opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a tireless Gelson Martins found a gap in the Greek defense.

Bruno Cesar added a second three minutes later before Dost netted his second in the 66th, heading in a corner from Bruno Fernandes and again punishing the visitor's lethargic defense.

The hosts looked comfortable for most of the second half at the Alvalade Stadium and rarely looked threatened.

Portuguese league veteran Felipe Pardo was Olympiakos's main threat and helped set up Vadis Odjidja to score a consolation from distance in the 86th.

Juventus and Barcelona drew 0-0 in the group's other match. Barcelona advances to the knockout stage as group champion.