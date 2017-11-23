Atletico beats Roma 2-0 to stay alive in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann ended his scoreless streak in style on Wednesday, finding the net with a stunning overhead kick as Atletico Madrid defeated Roma 2-0 to keep alive its hopes of advancing in the Champions League.

Griezmann, who hadn't scored in eight matches with Atletico, struck his volley perfectly from inside the area after a cross by Angel Correa midway through the second half. Substitute Kevin Gameiro struck in the 85th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to seal Atletico's first Champions League victory this season.

Atletico reached six points in Group C, two less than Roma and four less than Chelsea, which earlier Wednesday secured its spot in the last 16 by beating Qarabag 4-0 in Azerbaijan.

Atletico remains in a difficult position to advance, despite the victory. It must beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the last round on Dec. 5, and hope that Roma fails to win when it hosts last-place Qarabag.

Roma could have advanced with a draw at the Metropolitano, where Atletico hadn't won in five straight matches.

Roma played the final minutes with 10 men as Bruno Peres was sent off for a foul on Atletico defender Filipe Luis - his second yellow card of the game.

___

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni