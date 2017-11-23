  1. Home
  2. World

Tolisso leads Bayern over Anderlecht 2-1 in Group B

By  Associated Press
2017/11/23 05:48

Bayern's Arturo Vidal, center right, goes up against Anderlecht's Uros Spajic, center left, during a Champions League Group B soccer match between And

Bayern's Sebastian Rudy, center, goes up against Anderlecht's Pieter Gerkens, right, during a Champions League Group B soccer match between Anderlecht

Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni jubilates after scoring his sides first goal during a Champions League Group B soccer match between Anderlecht and Bayern M

Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni, right, goes up against Bayern's Sebastian Rudy during a Champions League Group B soccer match between Anderlecht and Bayer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Corentin Tolisso set up one goal and scored another to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday in Group B of the Champions League.

After a lethargic first half, Bayern — which had already advanced to the last 16 — went ahead in the 51st minute with a lightning attack that dumbfounded the Anderlecht defense and left Robert Lewandowski with a simple tap in after Tolisso's assist.

Anderlecht got its first goal in the Champions League campaign when Sofiane Hanni latched onto a header from Lukasz Teodorczyk and slotted home from close range in the 63rd.

Tolisso turned finisher in the 77th when he headed home a cross from the right to make the difference.

The result kept the German champion in second place, three points behind Paris Saint-Germain which beat Celtic 7-1 in the other group game.

___

More AP Champions League soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague