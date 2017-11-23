Learning to ski: How do you know when your child is ready?

Ski season is starting. For parents, that may mean getting kids on the slopes for the first time.

But is there a perfect age to learn to ski?

Nate Gardner, ski and snowboard school training manager at Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort, says in an interview for the AP Travel podcast "Get Outta Here" that parents should think about how kids handle physical activities. Children develop at different rates, physically and emotionally. That's a factor in whether they're ready for skiing. Even their willingness to separate from parents and spend time on the slopes with a teacher and other kids can be a factor in whether they're ready for ski school.

They should also be comfortable with the environment. Let young children play in snow and reinforce the fun aspect.