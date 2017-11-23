2 dead in Mexico amid union dispute at Canadian-owned mine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men in southern Mexico have been killed in a shootout amid a bitter union dispute that has shuttered a Canadian-owned gold mine.

The Toronto-based Torex Gold Resources said Tuesday that neither of the dead men were employees at El Limon Guajes mine, which has been closed by road blockades since Nov. 3.

Mexico's National Mine Workers Union said its members are trying to sign up workers at the mine, which has caused a rift with a pro-government union that already negotiates contracts there. Some say those contracts have been signed behind workers' backs.

A road block was constructed by protesting miners to block entry to El Limon Guajes.

The government of Guerrero state said assailants drove up to the barricade over the weekend and opened fire.