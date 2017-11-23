On Thanksgiving, family hurt by Harvey counts its blessings

HOUSTON (AP) — Almost three months after Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas, killing more than 80 people and damaging at least 200,000 homes, residents of the Texas Gulf Coast are celebrating Thanksgiving however they can.

Some people are gathering at churches that have held large meals for people displaced by the storm and volunteers spending the holiday away from their families to help rebuild. Others will go to annual events like Houston's "Super Feast."

George and Arva Dorsey's home is still gutted out, so they won't be able to serve their normal 18-dish feast.

Arva Dorsey says she's trying to keep her head up and maintain her faith in God.

They are still considering whether to eat at a restaurant or at the home of a friend who took them in.