Long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell 3.92 percent, following the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down. The 15-year rose to 3.32 percent.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.92 3.95 4.03 15-year fixed 3.32 3.31 3.25 5-year adjustable 3.22 3.21 3.12