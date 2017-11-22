All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52 Toronto 22 14 8 0 28 80 67 Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58 Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62 Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57 Montreal 22 8 12 2 18 52 77 Florida 20 7 11 2 16 61 72 Buffalo 21 5 12 4 14 48 74 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 20 12 5 3 27 67 63 Columbus 21 13 7 1 27 62 53 Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75 N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66 Washington 22 11 10 1 23 62 70 Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 58 61 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 22 16 5 1 33 78 58 Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56 Nashville 20 12 6 2 26 65 60 Dallas 21 11 9 1 23 61 62 Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53 Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65 Minnesota 20 9 8 3 21 59 55 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50 Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58 Calgary 20 12 8 0 24 62 63 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 58 56 Vancouver 21 10 8 3 23 56 59 San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 47 44 Edmonton 21 7 12 2 16 53 72 Arizona 23 5 15 3 13 58 86

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8, Edmonton 3

Dallas 3, Montreal 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.