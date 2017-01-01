  1. Home
Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southern Taiwan

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked residents in Chiayi with a level 5 of intensity being felt 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/22 23:22

Central Weather Bureau map of earthquake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Chiayi County late Wednesday evening (Nov. 22) at 10:20 p.m., with an intensity level of 5 being felt in Chiayi, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of Wednesday's 5.5 temblor was in the popular tourist area of Alishan Township, about 46.5 kilometers east-northeast of the Chiayi County government at a shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers. 

In addition to an intensity level of 5 was felt in Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Yunlin County, while an intensity level of 4 was Changhua County, Nantou County, Taichung City, and Tainan City. An intensity level of 3 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Hualien County, and Penghu County. 

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taitung County, Miaoli County, PIngtung County, Yilan County, and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of at least 1 was felt in much of the rest of Taiwan.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
earthquake
temblor
tremor
quake

