Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Chiayi County late Wednesday evening (Nov. 22) at 10:20 p.m., with an intensity level of 5 being felt in Chiayi, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of Wednesday's 5.5 temblor was in the popular tourist area of Alishan Township, about 46.5 kilometers east-northeast of the Chiayi County government at a shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers.

In addition to an intensity level of 5 was felt in Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Yunlin County, while an intensity level of 4 was Changhua County, Nantou County, Taichung City, and Tainan City. An intensity level of 3 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Hualien County, and Penghu County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taitung County, Miaoli County, PIngtung County, Yilan County, and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of at least 1 was felt in much of the rest of Taiwan.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.