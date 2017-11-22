Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead indexes higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Energy stocks are leading indexes slightly higher in early trading as the price of oil turns higher.

Newfield Exploration was up 1.6 percent shortly after the opening bell Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil rose 1.6 percent as reports circulated that OPEC might extend its production cuts.

In earnings news, farm equipment maker Deere rose 3.5 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up a fraction of a point at 2,599.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 23,580. The Nasdaq composite added 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,866.