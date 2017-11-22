High levels of airborne bacteria found in seven Taipei hospitals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—After a series of inspections targeting 23 medical facilities across Taipei City revealing substandard indoor air quality in seven medical institutions, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has ordered them to improve their respective situation.

If no improvements are made within the designated period, violators will be fined between NT$5,000 and NT$25,000.



Premises failing to comply with Indoor Air Quality Act due to bacteria levels exceeding 1500 CFU/m3 include National Taiwan University Hospital, Taipei Chang Kung Memorial Hospital, Wanfang Hospital, Heping Hospital, Taipei Medical University Hospital, National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital, and Mackay Children’s Hospital. The carbon dioxide concentrations at Heping Hospital also exceeded the alarming level of 1000 ppm.

DEP said that hospitals are hotbeds for various kinds of bacteria and microorganisms, especially during flu season. The agency added that the indoor spaces of medical institutions should be thoroughly cleaned and sterilized, offer good air circulation, and be equipped with ultraviolet sterilization or ozone disinfection systems if necessary.

There are a total of eight medical centers and 15 district hospitals in the city that have been promulgated as premises to be regulated by the Indoor Air Quality Act, according to DEP. These facilities are required to assign dedicated personnel to monitor and manage indoor air quality at the facilities.