WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Six more clubs can clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea, with a game to spare on Wednesday. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

TEN--SHARAPOVA-INDIAN INVESTIGATION

NEW DELHI — Maria Sharapova is being investigated by police in India in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case involving a real estate company who used the tennis star to endorse a luxury housing project that never took off. By Munezza Naqvi. SENT: 310 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Four more Russians were banned by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, including a gold medalist. All four competed in skeleton and include men's gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women's bronze medalist Elena Nikitina. SENT: 240 words, photos.

GLF--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Jordan Spieth has another tough act to follow at the Australian Open. Beginning Thursday at The Australian, Spieth will attempt to make it three Australian Open titles in four appearances. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 690 words, photos.

US--TRUMP-BALL-UCLA

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A feud between President Donald Trump and the father of a UCLA basketball player detained for shoplifting in China reached a fever pitch Wednesday, with the president labeling LaVar Ball an "ungrateful fool." By Jill Colvin. SENT: 350 words, photos.

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

DETROIT — A sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison, a person with knowledge of the agreement said. By Ed White. SENT: 275 words, photos.

BKN--NBA PLAYERS-FIBA

NEW YORK — Omri Casspi will try to keep up with his Israeli teammates when they open qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup this week. That's all he can do, because basketball's best players are stuck on the sidelines in the new format. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 470 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--PSG-CELTIC

PARIS — Already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain hosts Celtic looking to maintain its perfect record in Group B. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-ROMA

MADRID — Atletico Madrid needs a victory against Roma to remain with chances of advancing from the group stage of the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-ANOTHER COLLAPSE

Liverpool's players can't say they weren't warned. Leading 3-0 after 30 minutes and cruising into the last 16 with a game to spare, Liverpool just needed to carry out its coach's orders at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Instead, a now-familiar collapse. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 625 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-AUSTRALIA-COACH QUITS

Ange Postecoglou framed his departure as Socceroos head coach with a stereotypically Aussie scenario. He'd decided to quit last week immediately after Australia qualified for a fourth consecutive World Cup, only to be talked out of it an hour later. By John Pye. SENT: 795 words, photos.

SOC--SEVILLA-BERIZZO

MADRID — A day after Sevilla rallied to hold Liverpool to a remarkable 3-3 draw in the Champions League, the Spanish club said coach Eduardo "Toto" Berizzo has a malignant tumor. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 440 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--AUSTRALIA-BALL BOY INCIDENT — Player faces unsporting conduct charges for shoving ball boy. SENT: 220 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

BRISBANE, Australia — Joe Root isn't concerned about what happened the last time England toured Australia for the Ashes, or the bombardment of banter in the buildup to this series. Root, about to start his first Ashes series as England captain, reckons it's all just "external noise." By John Pye. SENT: 775 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-WARNER

BRISBANE, Australia — Combative opener David Warner is confident he'll overcome a neck strain to take his place for Australia in the Ashes series opener against England. By John Pye. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL

PARIS — David Goffin will soon find out if his self-confidence can help him get over fatigue. Following victories over both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the ATP Finals last week, Goffin is tired but his morale is rock solid as he prepares to lead Belgium against France in his country's second Davis Cup final in three years. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT.

— BKN--BULLS-LAKERS — Lakers rally from 19-point deficit to beat Bulls 103-94. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Tarasenko nets 2, gets in rare fight as Blues top Oilers 8-3. SENT: 510 words, photos.

