Internet personality Rifat tours Taiwan by bus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – TV and internet personality Rifat made an appearance at Taipei's Ximen shopping area on Wednesday Nov. 22 to check out a special VR experience organized by the Tourism Bureau.

Rifat (吳鳳) is a Turkish comedian and showman who has been entertaining Chinese audiences with his unique sense of humor and Chinese language ability. He has been living in Taiwan for 11 years, and can be found on Taiwanese television programs and his youtube channel online.

Rifat was at the new pop-up exhibit for the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle Buses in Ximen to share his experiences using the shuttle services and to introduce the system to the public. He also came to play some games with visitors and check out the VR experience for himself.

Taiwan News was able to sit down with Rifat and ask him about his travels in Taiwan. He shared the scoop on the benefits of the tour programs, and shared some of his recommendations on which bus routes to check out.

He especially recommended the Anping route in Tainan, which offers travelers an excellent introduction to Taiwan's exciting history via the old structures and traditional streets that can be found on the route.

Rifat remarked that his Taiwan Tour Bus experience really made him feel like a foreign dignitary, with guides and drivers doing everything they could to make the trip enjoyable.

For travelers looking for a tour in a more scenic setting, Rifat says the tours of the beaches and mountains Pingtung are really hard to beat. Likewise, the Shuttle services on some of Taiwan’s outlying islands like Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu offer some spectacular tour opportunities.

After the interview with Taiwan News, Rifat had the opportunity to play with the VR headset, and compared the simulated bus tours to his own experience of the real thing.

You can find out more about Rifat by following him on his Facebook page, to see where he will be headed next.



