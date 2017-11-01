Tourism Bureau opens pop-up VR exhibit to promote Taiwan bus tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Transportation's Tourism Bureau has designed a pop-up VR booth to promote their Taiwan Tourist Shuttle Bus and Taiwan Tour Bus services. Visitors to the VR pop-up exhibits can get an up close 360 degree preview of the services.

On Wednesday Nov. 22, the VR-experience was showcased in Ximen, with popular internet and TV personality Rifat on site to check out the virtual reality experience and discuss some of his favorite tour routes.

Visitors to the exhibit in Ximen were able to play some games and even spin a prize wheel to win promotional goods. The highlight was the top of the line VR technology that showcases some panoramic video of Taiwan's Shuttle Bus Service and incredible views for visitors to experience.

The VR pop-up exhibit was a limited event in Taipei, but it will be available at Taichung's high speed rail station from 11:00 am to 6:00pm until Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Then the exhibit will make its final appearance at Kaohsiung's Hanshin Arena's Shopping Plaza on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1:00 pm to 5 pm.

The shuttle bus programs being promoted include the primary Taiwan Tourist Shuttle Service (台灣好行) and the upgraded Taiwan Tour Bus (台灣觀巴) option. Both types offer a multitude of amazing pre-planned tour options for people eager to explore everything Taiwan has to offer.

The Taiwan Tourist Shuttle Bus Service program is designed to operate like a city bus with regular stops along routes designated according to each region's top tourist destinations.

The other option, the Taiwan Tour Bus (台灣觀巴) offers an upgraded VIP style tour van, which small groups of travelers. Professional bus drivers and tour guides offer their services for the day and will wait for passengers at the sites that customers select.

The Tourism Bureau is also happy to announce that the Taiwan Tour Bus guide services are now available in four languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

With the Taiwan Tour Bus, passengers have complete freedom to determine where they go and how long they will stay, and with the routes and spots already recommended by the Tourism Bureau, discovering the beauty of Taiwan has never been easier.

Bus routes are available for each county in Taiwan and all of the surrounding islands like Penghu, Kinmen and others. Route descriptions even include some recommendations for food and snacks that each region has to offer.

The Tourism Bureau has designed useful pamphlets and a webpage that is easy to navigate for travelers.