Scots freshen up pack for rugby test against Australia

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has freshened up its forward pack for the rugby test against Australia on Saturday after running world champion New Zealand close last weekend.

No. 8 Ryan Wilson will return after missing the 22-17 loss to the All Blacks because of a shoulder injury, while lock Grant Gilchrist will start his first match this month and tighthead prop Simon Berghan has earned his first start for the national team.

In the fourth change, winger Sean Maitland has been selected ahead of Lee Jones and joins an otherwise all-Glasgow Warriors back division.

Center Alex Dunbar must complete a graduated return-to-play protocol after getting a concussion against New Zealand.

Scotland, which started the autumn international series with a 44-38 win over Samoa, beat Australia in Sydney in June.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Sean Maitland, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson, John Barclay, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Simon Berghan, Stuart McInally, Darryl Marfo. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Cornell du Preez, Henry Pyrgos, Pete Horne, Byron McGuigan.