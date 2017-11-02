Upcoming Events for Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, with Thanksgiving suggestions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As usual, there is no shortage of exciting events happening in Taipei, and throughout Taiwan. Here are a few things you might consider getting up to over the next two weeks.

But first, let’s not forget that the time for a Thanksgiving meal is upon us. Don't let nationality, geography, or socio-political beliefs keep you from enjoying some excellent American cuisine this weekend. Check out this list with lots of possible options for a Thanksgiving meal over the next few days.

On to the events.

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

The 2017 Taipei B-Boy City World Final dance competition is a two-day event that will be held at the HRC Dance Academy Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Go check out some of the best B-boy dance performances the world has to offer, right here in Taipei.

The artist and performer collective of Taipei's Redroom is hosting an event for artists on Saturday, Nov. 25 with an all-day painting and music event called ABTG5 (Artists Bridge the Gap #5). Doors open and painting begins at 10 a.m. Live music begins at 3 p.m. and will last into the evening.

Ok, this one isn't in Taipei, but it's a special mention, because there probably won't be any other opportunity to catch a world championship surfing event in Taiwan any time soon. The World Surfing League's Longboard Championship Competition is being held in Taitung, and officially kicks off Nov. 23. The event is scheduled to last through Dec. 3.

Food, Drink, and Market events

Check out an excellent opportunity for French wine and food tasting at the Cultural Exchange event L'Apero hosted by Taipei's Origines French Bistro on Saturday Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 6p.m.

Beer lovers should take note that Barrel Brothers from Sonoma County are taking over the taps this weekend at the BeerGeek tap house in Taipei, from Friday Nov.24 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

Maji Square at Yuanshan has two events coming up this weekend with a second hand market happening on Saturday Nov. 25, as well as Sunday Nov. 26. Sunday afternoon there will also be an afternoon picnic with lots of food vendors gathered to offer some great food and drink.

(Image courtesy of Maji Square)

Music, Dance, and Entertainment

Saturday night Nov. 25, Big Apple Swing Studio is hosting their regular Let's Swing dancing event. Beginners are welcome!

For anyone interested in checking out a modern street dance party, hosted by some excellent dance instructors, Commune A7 has you covered. Check out the Hundred Street Dance event on Thursday Nov. 30. Registration is required to join.

For those looking to enjoy some high quality independent theater productions, the Lab Space in Taipei will have three presentations of "The Diary of Anne Frank" the weekend of Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.

Every Saturday evening if you're in the mood for pizza, live music and a walk on the beach, then there is no better place for a quick escape out of Taipei. Visit Drifters Pizza Pub in Waiao, Yilan for Live Music Saturdays.

National Theater and Concert Hall

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The annual free event Light up the Night will take place at the National Thater and Concert Hall on the evening of Friday Nov.25.

The Cloud Gate Dance Theater of Taiwan will be presenting the FORMOSA performance at the National Theater starting on Nov. 24, lasting through Dec.3, with post-production talks offered on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

The Shakespeares Wild Sisters Group will also be presenting the performance "Caged Time" at the National Concert Hall from Nov. 24 through Dec. 3.

A modern artistic dance performance entitled "Spur,"presented by Taiwanese choreographer Sun Shang-Chi, who is currently residing in Germany, and Ensemble KNM Berlin, will be running through this weekend of Nov. 24 o Nov. 26 at the Experience Theater.

Walking Tours around Taipei

Free walking tours of Taipei sponsored by the Department of Information and Tourism are available regularly every weekend. Check out the Historic walking tour that starts at Longshan MRT Station.



Or in the afternoon, the Golden Age Walking tour is available Saturday or Sunday at 3p.m. starting at Ximen station. Both tours last about 2.5 hours, and are free of charge. Just remember to register first, and find more info on other tour options at the Like it Formosa webpage.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

The English and All Languages Meet Up 212 will meet on Sunday Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brass Monkey in Taipei. Those interested are encouraged to bring their business cards.

Pub Quiz is also returning to the Brass Monkey next week on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The event starts at 9:00 p.m., for groups of up to five.

If you're looking for a small casual group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out the Language Exchange Taipei which meets every Friday and Sunday.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley