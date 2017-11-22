Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;N;13;83%;71%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunny and nice;31;22;NNE;13;38%;15%;4

Aleppo, Syria;More sun than clouds;13;1;Partial sunshine;13;3;W;12;44%;17%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;SE;9;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;13;8;A shower;14;7;SW;36;73%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-10;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;-8;-11;NNE;15;79%;16%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very warm;24;11;Cooler but pleasant;18;10;NNW;9;48%;73%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;2;-7;Plenty of sun;2;-7;ESE;11;59%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;28;15;Sunny and nice;31;17;E;8;36%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSW;7;67%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;N;10;64%;8%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;18;6;N;12;37%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;S;6;79%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Partly sunny;29;20;E;10;47%;6%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;34;25;Partly sunny;32;22;ENE;11;60%;39%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;11;WNW;17;70%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine;8;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;NW;16;22%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;16;2;Partly sunny;14;2;SSW;8;78%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Mild with some sun;12;8;SW;18;63%;16%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;A shower or two;20;9;SSW;8;68%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;Couple of t-storms;27;19;NNE;11;75%;88%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;14;2;Partial sunshine;10;4;NW;15;87%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds, then sun;13;9;A shower;15;9;S;27;64%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Variable clouds;10;2;Periods of sun;10;2;N;9;83%;37%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cool;13;2;Partly sunny;9;4;ESE;7;94%;9%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;25;19;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;11;SSE;18;43%;10%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;32;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;WNW;8;43%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;NW;18;42%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;NNW;11;42%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;9;Clouds and sun;19;13;SSE;19;54%;28%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;19;E;6;65%;48%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NNW;11;74%;12%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;2;0;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;15;48%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;NE;11;76%;77%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;10;6;An afternoon shower;10;5;SW;22;72%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouding up, breezy;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;N;23;60%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;13;3;Sunny and warmer;19;8;S;8;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;32;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SSE;11;81%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;10;Hazy sun;25;9;WNW;12;41%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;19;5;Mostly sunny;21;9;SW;11;36%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Hazy sunshine;28;17;NW;10;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NE;7;72%;71%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;9;3;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-1;WSW;32;73%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;20;3;Clearing;18;3;NNE;5;16%;0%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;20;14;NNE;5;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;20;16;Cloudy and cool;18;11;N;16;52%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;28;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;SW;11;65%;57%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A shower or two;28;19;SW;8;68%;75%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;1;-1;A little snow;3;2;SSE;31;84%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;Some sun, a shower;34;25;N;6;74%;68%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NNE;17;52%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;A shower in places;28;21;NE;31;53%;46%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;E;8;55%;12%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;24;7;Clearing;22;6;NNW;5;49%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;10;9;Milder;14;7;NNE;12;72%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;34;24;S;8;64%;53%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;29;22;Nice with sunshine;27;20;N;14;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A stray t-shower;26;14;N;15;37%;70%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;18;-3;Decreasing clouds;14;-2;NNW;6;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;13;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NNW;3;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;S;6;57%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and beautiful;30;17;N;22;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;2;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;SSE;7;72%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;NE;14;65%;73%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;SW;10;74%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNW;10;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;33;24;Thunderstorms;32;24;ENE;7;80%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;19;3;Partly sunny;20;3;ENE;13;32%;9%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;72%;69%;6

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;21;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;S;13;68%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;16;Showers and t-storms;20;15;SSW;23;75%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, windy;15;11;A shower in the a.m.;12;6;SSW;28;60%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Mostly sunny;34;19;ENE;7;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;30;24;Sun and clouds;29;24;W;9;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;18;5;Some sunshine;17;8;WSW;5;43%;59%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;1;68%;87%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;ENE;8;70%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;ENE;12;63%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and hot;33;14;A t-storm in spots;33;20;NE;16;40%;41%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;20;4;Partly sunny;19;3;NNE;6;37%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or t-storm;28;23;S;15;76%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;S;11;72%;16%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;ESE;15;67%;31%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Partly sunny;25;11;SSE;19;38%;73%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;2;-7;Decreasing clouds;1;-4;WSW;13;65%;38%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;0;-6;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-9;N;15;58%;1%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NE;10;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;13;68%;65%;7

New York, United States;Morning rain;13;-1;Mostly sunny;7;2;W;11;43%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny;19;8;W;10;50%;17%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;-1;-9;Sunny;-4;-10;SSW;10;87%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;14;9;Clearing;13;6;W;18;50%;5%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow;0;0;Milder with rain;7;1;SSW;18;85%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and colder;-1;-7;Cloudy;2;-7;WSW;19;68%;40%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;31;25;Cloudy with showers;30;24;SE;8;76%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;8;85%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;E;12;67%;26%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;13;10;Some sun, a shower;15;11;SSW;19;56%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny;29;16;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SSE;20;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Occasional a.m. rain;34;24;A shower in spots;32;24;NNE;13;69%;56%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;Increasing clouds;33;24;SE;13;62%;18%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;ESE;8;54%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;10;0;Partly sunny;10;5;SW;9;79%;14%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-7;Snow showers, colder;3;-6;SSE;12;44%;79%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;11;Heavy showers;18;11;ESE;13;72%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;25;8;Mostly sunny;24;10;S;7;37%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A passing shower;31;26;ENE;13;64%;66%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;3;-3;Turning cloudy;-1;-2;NNW;30;61%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;A morning shower;4;3;SSE;20;89%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;24;20;E;11;66%;45%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;23;15;An afternoon shower;19;11;NE;15;49%;50%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;17;8;E;8;75%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;2;-5;Low clouds breaking;-3;-4;SSE;12;67%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Periods of sun;19;14;NW;9;90%;19%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;11;79%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;24;A brief shower;29;25;ESE;12;78%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny;25;16;N;12;79%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;8;Sunny and pleasant;26;7;SW;6;31%;6%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Sunny and nice;31;13;SW;9;27%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NNE;7;71%;15%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;14;Showers and t-storms;17;14;SSE;15;81%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;17;14;Spotty showers;15;9;SSW;26;78%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;11;-4;Snow showers, cooler;5;-3;NNE;7;44%;86%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Partly sunny, cool;12;5;WSW;16;37%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;10;77%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;13;0;Mostly sunny, mild;13;-1;SSW;7;73%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;ESE;13;79%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;4;3;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SSW;21;88%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;18;A shower or two;25;19;NNE;19;59%;60%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;21;16;Rain and drizzle;18;15;ENE;18;74%;70%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;0;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;2;1;S;25;77%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;20;4;Clouds and sun, mild;19;6;NE;7;26%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;9;1;An afternoon shower;8;-2;NW;9;59%;73%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;17;9;A stray t-shower;14;4;NW;11;39%;50%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;18;12;Sun and clouds;20;12;SE;8;50%;38%;3

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;17;4;E;4;58%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;11;9;A little a.m. rain;13;6;N;15;89%;66%;2

Toronto, Canada;Colder;2;-3;Cloudy;4;0;WSW;21;61%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;Increasing clouds;24;14;SSE;5;49%;17%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;22;11;Increasing clouds;20;11;S;8;61%;30%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-13;-21;A little p.m. snow;-12;-21;WSW;12;55%;80%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;15;11;Rain and drizzle;12;7;S;26;70%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;15;2;Partly sunny, cooler;8;2;NNW;7;90%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;31;19;Clouds and sun;26;17;ENE;12;49%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;1;-4;A wintry mix;2;0;S;17;81%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;4;3;Partly sunny, milder;10;3;S;13;89%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;12;Sunny and nice;21;14;N;14;64%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;NNE;9;78%;71%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;8;-7;Chilly with some sun;3;-5;S;4;65%;64%;2

