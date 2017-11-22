Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;85;76;N;8;83%;71%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;88;67;Sunny and nice;87;71;NNE;8;38%;15%;4

Aleppo, Syria;More sun than clouds;56;34;Partial sunshine;56;38;W;7;44%;17%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;SE;5;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;55;46;A shower;56;44;SW;22;73%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;15;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;12;NNE;10;79%;16%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very warm;76;51;Cooler but pleasant;64;50;NNW;5;48%;73%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;36;19;Plenty of sun;36;19;ESE;7;59%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and delightful;83;59;Sunny and nice;88;62;E;5;36%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;63;46;Mostly sunny;66;46;SSW;5;67%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;70;56;Some sun, pleasant;73;58;N;6;64%;8%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny;65;43;N;8;37%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Couple of t-storms;88;75;S;4;79%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;65;Partly sunny;84;68;E;6;47%;6%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;94;77;Partly sunny;89;72;ENE;7;60%;39%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;67;47;Mostly sunny;66;51;WNW;10;70%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine;46;23;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;NW;10;22%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;61;36;Partly sunny;58;36;SSW;5;78%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;50;41;Mild with some sun;54;47;SW;11;63%;16%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;48;A shower or two;68;48;SSW;5;68%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;66;Couple of t-storms;80;66;NNE;7;75%;88%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;57;36;Partial sunshine;50;40;NW;9;87%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds, then sun;56;48;A shower;58;48;S;17;64%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Variable clouds;51;36;Periods of sun;50;36;N;6;83%;37%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cool;55;35;Partly sunny;49;40;ESE;5;94%;9%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;77;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;52;SSE;11;43%;10%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;89;64;A t-storm in spots;88;65;WNW;5;43%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;56;37;Mostly sunny;52;37;NW;11;42%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;69;57;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NNW;7;42%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;49;Clouds and sun;67;55;SSE;12;54%;28%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;81;67;E;4;65%;48%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;88;77;NNW;7;74%;12%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;36;32;Partly sunny;44;35;SW;9;48%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;75;A shower or two;88;76;NE;7;76%;77%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;50;42;An afternoon shower;50;42;SW;14;72%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouding up, breezy;86;76;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;N;14;60%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;37;Sunny and warmer;67;46;S;5;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;90;75;A shower or t-storm;88;75;SSE;7;81%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;49;Hazy sun;77;49;WNW;7;41%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;66;40;Mostly sunny;71;48;SW;7;36%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Hazy sunshine;82;63;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;NE;4;72%;71%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;49;37;Partly sunny, cooler;46;31;WSW;20;73%;26%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;68;38;Clearing;65;37;NNE;3;16%;0%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;66;56;Partly sunny;68;58;NNE;3;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;69;61;Cloudy and cool;65;53;N;10;52%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;62;SW;7;65%;57%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;84;67;A shower or two;82;66;SW;5;68%;75%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow at times;33;31;A little snow;37;36;SSE;19;84%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;Some sun, a shower;93;77;N;4;74%;68%;7

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;NNE;11;52%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;70;A shower in places;83;69;NE;19;53%;46%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;90;68;Mostly sunny;87;69;E;5;55%;12%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;75;44;Clearing;72;43;NNW;3;49%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;50;49;Milder;57;45;NNE;8;72%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;91;76;Cloudy with a shower;93;75;S;5;64%;53%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;84;72;Nice with sunshine;81;69;N;9;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;59;A stray t-shower;79;56;N;9;37%;70%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;64;27;Decreasing clouds;57;28;NNW;4;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;85;55;Hazy sunshine;85;56;NNW;2;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;70;42;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;S;4;57%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;Sunny and beautiful;86;62;N;13;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;36;25;Partly sunny;35;24;SSE;4;72%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;88;78;A shower or t-storm;88;78;NE;8;65%;73%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;SW;6;74%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NNW;6;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;91;75;Thunderstorms;89;75;ENE;5;80%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;66;37;Partly sunny;68;37;ENE;8;32%;9%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm around;87;77;SW;6;72%;69%;6

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;70;62;Mostly cloudy;71;63;S;8;68%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;69;61;Showers and t-storms;68;60;SSW;14;75%;84%;2

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, windy;60;52;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;SSW;17;60%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;Mostly sunny;94;66;ENE;4;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;86;75;Sun and clouds;85;75;W;6;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sun, some clouds;64;42;Some sunshine;62;46;WSW;3;43%;59%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;86;78;A t-storm in spots;88;79;N;1;68%;87%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Afternoon showers;89;76;ENE;5;70%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A shower or two;90;79;ENE;8;63%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and hot;91;58;A t-storm in spots;91;68;NE;10;40%;41%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;68;39;Partly sunny;66;38;NNE;3;37%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower or t-storm;83;74;S;9;76%;66%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;34;23;Mostly cloudy;33;29;S;7;72%;16%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;ESE;9;67%;31%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;74;61;Partly sunny;76;52;SSE;12;38%;73%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;35;20;Decreasing clouds;34;25;WSW;8;65%;38%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;31;20;Partly sunny, colder;24;16;N;9;58%;1%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;73;Hazy sunshine;93;73;NE;6;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;77;57;A t-storm in spots;76;59;NNE;8;68%;65%;7

New York, United States;Morning rain;55;31;Mostly sunny;44;35;W;7;43%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;66;47;W;6;50%;17%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;30;16;Sunny;25;15;SSW;6;87%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;58;48;Clearing;56;42;W;11;50%;5%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow;32;31;Milder with rain;44;33;SSW;11;85%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and colder;30;19;Cloudy;35;20;WSW;12;68%;40%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;87;77;Cloudy with showers;86;76;SE;5;76%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;84;75;WNW;5;85%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;90;75;Partly sunny;91;76;E;7;67%;26%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;55;50;Some sun, a shower;58;51;SSW;12;56%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny;84;61;Sunny and very warm;88;65;SSE;12;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Occasional a.m. rain;93;76;A shower in spots;90;76;NNE;8;69%;56%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;Increasing clouds;91;76;SE;8;62%;18%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;5;54%;9%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;50;33;Partly sunny;51;40;SW;6;79%;14%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;47;19;Snow showers, colder;38;22;SSE;8;44%;79%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;69;52;Heavy showers;65;52;ESE;8;72%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;77;47;Mostly sunny;76;50;S;4;37%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;87;78;A passing shower;87;78;ENE;8;64%;66%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;38;26;Turning cloudy;31;28;NNW;19;61%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;34;28;A morning shower;39;37;SSE;12;89%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;83;70;A t-storm in spots;76;68;E;7;66%;45%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;73;59;An afternoon shower;66;52;NE;9;49%;50%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;62;44;Partly sunny;62;47;E;5;75%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;22;Low clouds breaking;27;25;SSE;8;67%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;56;Periods of sun;67;58;NW;6;90%;19%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;ENE;7;79%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;76;A brief shower;84;77;ESE;8;78%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;62;Partly sunny;76;61;N;7;79%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;47;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;SW;4;31%;6%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Sunny and nice;88;55;SW;6;27%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;NNE;4;71%;15%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;67;56;Showers and t-storms;63;57;SSE;9;81%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;63;56;Spotty showers;59;48;SSW;16;78%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;52;24;Snow showers, cooler;40;26;NNE;5;44%;86%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;55;45;Partly sunny, cool;54;41;WSW;10;37%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NNW;6;77%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;56;31;Mostly sunny, mild;56;31;SSW;4;73%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;84;74;A shower or two;84;73;ESE;8;79%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;40;38;Mostly cloudy;48;41;SSW;13;88%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;74;65;A shower or two;77;66;NNE;12;59%;60%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with showers;70;61;Rain and drizzle;65;59;ENE;11;74%;70%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;32;28;A bit of a.m. snow;36;34;S;16;77%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;68;39;Clouds and sun, mild;67;42;NE;4;26%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;49;33;An afternoon shower;46;28;NW;6;59%;73%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;63;48;A stray t-shower;58;39;NW;7;39%;50%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower or two;65;53;Sun and clouds;67;53;SE;5;50%;38%;3

Tirana, Albania;Turning sunny;64;38;Mostly sunny;63;38;E;2;58%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;52;47;A little a.m. rain;55;43;N;9;89%;66%;2

Toronto, Canada;Colder;35;27;Cloudy;39;31;WSW;13;61%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, pleasant;75;56;Increasing clouds;74;58;SSE;3;49%;17%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;72;52;Increasing clouds;68;51;S;5;61%;30%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;9;-6;A little p.m. snow;11;-6;WSW;7;55%;80%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;58;52;Rain and drizzle;54;45;S;16;70%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;59;35;Partly sunny, cooler;46;35;NNW;4;90%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;88;67;Clouds and sun;79;62;ENE;7;49%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;34;25;A wintry mix;35;32;S;11;81%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;39;38;Partly sunny, milder;50;38;S;8;89%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;61;54;Sunny and nice;69;57;N;9;64%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;NNE;5;78%;71%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler;46;19;Chilly with some sun;37;23;S;2;65%;64%;2

