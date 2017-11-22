10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. UN COURT CONVICTS MLADIC OF GENOCIDE OVER BOSNIA'S HORRORS; SENTENCED TO LIFE

The Bosnian Serb military chief commanded forces responsible for the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, Europe's worst mass killing since World War II.

2. ZIMBABWE POISED TO SWEAR IN NEW PRESIDENT

Emmerson Mnangagwa, recently fired as vice president, is set to return to be sworn in as the country's new leader Friday after Mugabe's stunning resignation.

3. US NAVY PLANE WITH 11 CRASHES INTO PACIFIC; 8 FOUND ALIVE

Their C-2 "Greyhound" transport aircraft crashed while on its way to the USS Ronald Reagan about 90 miles northwest of Okinotorishima, a Japanese atoll.

4. TRUMP FINALLY SPEAKS UP FOR MOORE

The president discounts accusations of sexual misconduct against the Alabama Republican Senate candidate, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

5. WHO'S NOT RESIGNING NOW IN MAJOR REVERSAL

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hariri, back in Beirut, announces he will put his resignation on hold to give way for more consultations — a blow for Saudi Arabia where he initially made his announcement recently.

6. MEDIA CUTS STARS LOOSE OVER SEX CLAIMS

News organizations face particular pressure to act or else risk their journalistic credibility in covering the scandals sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics.

7. BRING ON THE TURKEY — BUT MAYBE HOLD THE POLITICS

Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to say they're uneasy talking politics, and women are more likely than men to say they dread any political discussion over the traditional meal, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey finds.

8. AP SOURCE: GYMNASTICS DOCTOR SET TO PLEAD GUILTY TO SEX CHARGES

Dr. Larry Nassar is accused of molesting several girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University and faces at least 25 years in prison.

9. UBER REVEALS COVER-UP OF HACK AFFECTING 57 MILLION RIDERS, DRIVERS

So far, there's no evidence that the data taken has been misused, Uber's new CEO says, and the ride-hailing service acknowledges paying the hackers $100,000 to destroy the stolen information.

10. DAVID CASSIDY, 'PARTRIDGE FAMILY' STAR, DIES AT 67

The teen and pre-teen idol who starred in the 1970s sitcom sold millions of records as the musical group's lead singer.