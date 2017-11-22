S.Korea foreign minister in Beijing in effort to repair ties

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, is meeting with her Chinese counterpart as the countries work to repair strained relations ahead of a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Beijing next month.

Kang and Wang Yi met Wednesday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing shortly after a Chinese special envoy wrapped up a visit to North Korea, which China is attempting to convince to return to nuclear disarmament talks.

China's relations with South Korea soured last year over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea that Beijing fears will be able to monitor military activity in northeastern China.

China retaliated economically, banning group tours to South Korea and disrupting activities of South Korean businesses within China.