India, Taiwan to team up on developing 5G 

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- India and Taiwan are keen to collaborate on 5G standards and technology development, reported CNA.

This was revealed by an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) delegation from Taiwan after a four-day visit to India, where it met with relevant local agencies and businesses.

The delegation, consisting of officials from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Institute for Information Industry (III) and Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards (TAICS).



According to CNA, while both countries are lagging behind in 5G development, Taiwan’s strength in hardware and India’s talent in software, key assets needed to upgrade their respective ICT industries.

The delegation met with India's Telecommunications Standards Development Society (TSDS), with which it is cooperating on the development of standards for technologies in 5G mobile telecom networks.



The delegation also met with the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), which said that 5G technology is expected to reach the Indian market in 2020. The two will remain in touch in the hope of cooperating on 5G applications and testing.



The delegation also visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-D) and discussed the possibility of internship programs for Indian students at ITRI and III.