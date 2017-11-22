Estonia protests another Russian violation of its airspace

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russia's ambassador to Estonia has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn and given a protest note after another Russian military transport aircraft intruded into the Baltic nation's airspace.

The Estonian Air Force says the Ilyushin II-76 plane spent less than a minute in the country's airspace, over the island of Vaindloo, which is in northern Estonia.

It said the aircraft's transponder was switched on and a flight plan had been presented to Estonian authorities. There had been no radio contact with the Estonian air navigation service.

Tuesday's episode was the latest in the series of airspace violation by Russian military aircraft in the Baltic Sea region.