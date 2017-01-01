Photo of the Day: Chinese model tumbles during bungled Victoria's Secret show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In what will likely be the most memorable moment of the ill-fated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, Chinese model Ming Xi (奚夢瑤) stumbles and tumbles in spectacular fashion, less than halfway down the catwalk, where she struggles to process the surreal situation and get back to her feet.

In countless videos that recorded the humiliating fall, Xi is seen traipsing down the catwalk with an elaborate ensemble, before she somehow loses her footing, falls forward and lands on all fours. She rises to a kneeling position for a few agonizingly awkward seconds before Gizele Oliveira helps pull her up and guide her down the catwalk.

Xi's fall capped off what had already been troubled and controversial event, which included the last-minute denial of visas for Victoria Secret models Gigi Hadid, Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, Irina Sharipova, and Dasha Khlystun for various perceived slights against the sensitive communist regime. The event's originally scheduled singer, Katy Perry, was also banned from entering China indefinitely, after Chinese officials discovered that she had worn the national flag of Taiwan at a concert in Taipei two years ago.

Chinese authorities, spared no effort at dumping cold water on the event, with a check-in process that kept the guests outside in frigid temperatures for half an hour, before opening the flood gates to an arena with no assigned seats. During the short-lived after party, police stormed into the venue ten minutes before midnight and forced all guests to exit the premises immediately.



Xi starts to fall. (CNA Image)



Xi laughs awkwardly as she struggles to get to her feet. (AP image)

Several videos taken by audience members of Xi's fall: