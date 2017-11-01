Top 10 Google searches in Taiwan 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Today Google and IPSOS Group S.A. published the 2017 Taiwan "User Search Behavior Report" (使用者搜尋行為報告) and the results present a central theme, reports China Times.

The summary of these trends include only Chinese language searches in Taiwan.

The data was collected from users between 16 and 54 years-old who went online at least once a day, in total about 3,000 users.

Notable stats include:

At least 84 percent of Taiwan uses Google to search at least once a day.

At least 29 percent of people would find it impossible to live without Google in their lives.

54 percent of users first turn to Google for an answer to a question, as opposed to the 10 percent who first ask family or friends, the 10 percent who first consult online forums, or the 6 percent who first consult an official website.

49 percent of users consistently research a product then purchase it after that research period.

69 percent of users have searched for a product's details and feedback.

Over the last five years, English keywords have been used less and less to conduct searches. For instance, "How to" is being used less and use of the Chinese equivalents, "怎麼" and "如何" are increasing. While Google translates each phrase the same, it denotes a separate search pattern for each.

The top 10 searches using "how to" (怎麼) essentially each relate to eliminating sickness, as follows:

How to get rid of a stomachache How to get rid of a headache How to get rid of sunstroke How to get rid of flatulence How to get rid of a stiff neck How to get rid of insomnia How to fall in love already How to get rid of constipation How to get rid of a stuffy nose How to get rid of pain

The top 10 searches using the other form of "how to" (如何) relate to finding out information more broadly connected to oneself. The top 10 searches for this year are: