Jurors weigh San Francisco pier killing 2 years after death

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The criminal case against a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a crowded San Francisco pier is coming to a close more than two years after setting off a national firestorm over immigration.

Jurors started deliberating Tuesday after prosecutors and defense attorneys argued whether Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was a hapless homeless man who killed Kate Steinle in a freak accident or a calculated murderer intent on playing a sick game.

The jury is considering charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Kate Steinle's 2015 death put San Francisco and its "sanctuary city" policy in the spotlight, as Democrats and Republicans lashed out at city officials for refusing to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.

The politics of immigration weren't allowed to come up in the monthlong trial.