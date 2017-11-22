Pakistan army major killed in shootout with militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military says security forces have raided a militant hideout, triggering a shootout that left an army major dead in the northwest near the Afghanistan border.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor? said the slain officer was "martyred" in the district of Dera Ismail Khan early Wednesday.

Ghafoor said that army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior officers attended the funeral of the slain officer.

The military gave no further details and it was unclear whether there were any militant casualties.

Dera Ismail Khan is a gateway to the North and South Waziristan tribal regions, which were once a base for local and foreign militants.

Pakistan's army says it has cleared those regions of militants, but violence has continued.