BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

KOREAS-TENSIONS — On a cold, gray afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him. The events of Nov. 13 are seen on a dramatic video released by the U.S.-led U.N. command. By Foster Klug and Hyung-Jin Kim. Sent 800 words, photos, video.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA — The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on a slew of North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies in its latest push to isolate the rogue nation over its nuclear weapons development and deprive it of revenue. By Matthew Pennington. Sent 770 words, photos.

CHINA-XI WORSHIP — At the start of his second five-year term as leader of China's ruling Communist Party, Xi Jinping is at the center of China's most colorful efforts to build a cult of personality since the death of the founder of the People's Republic, Mao Zedong, in 1976. By Christopher Bodeen. Sent 1,050 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-MADRASSA ABUSE — Kausar Parveen struggles through tears as she remembers the blood-soaked pants of her 9-year-old son, raped by a religious cleric. Each time she begins to speak, she stops, swallows hard, wipes her tears and begins again. The boy had studied for a year at a nearby Islamic school in the town of Kehrore Pakka. In the blistering heat of late April, in the grimy two-room Islamic madrassa, he awoke one night to find his teacher lying beside him. By Kathy Gannon. Sent 2,500 words, or abridged version of 990 words; photos, video.

LIVER FLUKES-VIETNAM VETERANS — Hundreds of U.S. veterans have a new reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet — test results show some may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in Vietnam. The VA has been denying some claims for benefits the veterans filed over the years. By Margie Mason and Robin McDowell. Sent 890 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-EUTHANASIA — An Australian state parliament is nearing passage of a voluntary euthanasia bill 20 years after the country repealed the world's first mercy-killing law for the terminally ill. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 500 words.

PENTAGON-INVESTIGATION — The Pentagon says it is investigating allegations of misbehavior by three service members during President Donald Trump's trip to Asia earlier this month. Sent 130 words.

FIERY DEATH — A man who was found on fire in San Diego is a former prisoner of North Korea who was freed with the help of former President Jimmy Carter. The death of Aijalon Gomes appears to be an accident or suicide, authorities say. Sent 130 words.

INDONESIA-VIRGINITY TESTS — Indonesia's military and police continue to perform abusive virginity tests on female recruits three years after the World Health Organization declared they had no scientific validity, an international human rights group said. Sent 260 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-UNLAWFUL LAWMAKERS — An Australian senator who is British by descent became the ninth lawmaker to leave Parliament over a constitutional ban on dual nationals running for office that threatens to bring down the government. By Rod McGuirk.

CHINA-CEFC — A Chinese energy company has denied it had anything to do with a bribery scheme that U.S. prosecutors say was organized by two businessmen to secure business from African officials on its behalf. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 260 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks rose after Wall Street hit new highs ahead of the two-day U.S. break for Thanksgiving. By Joe McDonald. Sent 380 words, photo.

