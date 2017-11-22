|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|Toronto
|11
|5
|.688
|4
|Detroit
|11
|6
|.647
|4½
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|5½
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|5½
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|6
|New York
|9
|7
|.563
|6
|Indiana
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|Milwaukee
|8
|8
|.500
|7
|Orlando
|8
|9
|.471
|7½
|Miami
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|Charlotte
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|Brooklyn
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|Chicago
|3
|12
|.200
|11½
|Atlanta
|3
|14
|.176
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Golden State
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|San Antonio
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Portland
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Denver
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|New Orleans
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Memphis
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Utah
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Phoenix
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|11
|.313
|7½
|Sacramento
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|Dallas
|3
|15
|.167
|10½
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 118, Minnesota 102
Cleveland 116, Detroit 88
Indiana 105, Orlando 97
Philadelphia 107, Utah 86
New York 107, L.A. Clippers 85
New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 107
Portland 100, Memphis 92
Washington 99, Milwaukee 88
Boston 110, Dallas 102, OT
San Antonio 96, Atlanta 85
Denver 114, Sacramento 98
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers 102, Chicago 94
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Friday's Games
Portland at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.