National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/22 14:01
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 2 .889
Toronto 11 5 .688 4
Detroit 11 6 .647
Washington 10 7 .588
Cleveland 10 7 .588
Philadelphia 9 7 .563 6
New York 9 7 .563 6
Indiana 10 8 .556 6
Milwaukee 8 8 .500 7
Orlando 8 9 .471
Miami 7 9 .438 8
Charlotte 7 9 .438 8
Brooklyn 6 10 .375 9
Chicago 3 12 .200 11½
Atlanta 3 14 .176 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Houston 13 4 .765
Golden State 13 4 .765
San Antonio 11 6 .647 2
Minnesota 10 7 .588 3
Portland 10 7 .588 3
Denver 10 7 .588 3
New Orleans 9 8 .529 4
L.A. Lakers 8 10 .444
Memphis 7 9 .438
Oklahoma City 7 9 .438
Utah 7 11 .389
Phoenix 7 11 .389
L.A. Clippers 5 11 .313
Sacramento 4 13 .235 9
Dallas 3 15 .167 10½

___

Monday's Games

Charlotte 118, Minnesota 102

Cleveland 116, Detroit 88

Indiana 105, Orlando 97

Philadelphia 107, Utah 86

New York 107, L.A. Clippers 85

New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 107

Portland 100, Memphis 92

Washington 99, Milwaukee 88

Boston 110, Dallas 102, OT

San Antonio 96, Atlanta 85

Denver 114, Sacramento 98

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers 102, Chicago 94

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Portland at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.