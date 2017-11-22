Temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop to 17 degrees

Taipei, Nov. 22 -- Temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to fall to 17 degrees Celsius Wednesday night, according to the Central Weather Bureau.



Due to the arrival of strengthening northeasterly winds, the weather in northern and eastern parts of Taiwan will turn cold and wet from Wednesday afternoon, with daytime highs ranging between 21-24 degrees.



The weather in central and southern Taiwan will be relatively stable during the daytime, with brief rain expected in the evening and at night. Highs of the day in the two regions will hover around 27-29 degrees.



For the rest of the country, highs will range between 26-29 degrees, and lows between 18-21 degrees, bureau data showed.



The bureau has also issued warnings of gusty winds from the evening till night for areas north of Tainan, the eastern part of Taiwan, Hengchun Peninsula and the outlying counties of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu.

