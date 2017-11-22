Taylor's late bucket lifts Evansville over Fresno St. 59-57

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Ryan Taylor scored 21 points, including the game-winning jumper with eight seconds left, and Evansville remains undefeated after a 59-57 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins missed a 3-pointer with three-seconds left, and the Aces' Dainius Chatkevicius grabbed the rebound to end it.

Taylor was 9 of 19 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Blake Simmons added 11 points for Evansville (5-0).

Deshon Taylor scored 12 points, and Bryson Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Fresno State (2-2). Jahmel Taylor chipped in 11 points. Hopkins finished with just four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Fresno State entered averaging 86.7 points per game, but was held to under 75 for the first time this season, shooting 22 of 57 from the floor (39 percent). The Aces shot slightly better at 43 percent on 22-of-51 shooting, but committed a season-high 17 turnovers.