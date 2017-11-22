  1. Home
Sounders-Dynamo, Sums

By  Associated Press
2017/11/22 12:59
Seattle 2 0—2
Houston 0 0—0

First half_1, Seattle, Swensson 2 (Lodeiro), 11th minute. 2, Seattle, Bruin 12 (Jones), 42nd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Tyler Miller; Houston, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Elis, Houston, 29th; Martinez, Houston, 44th; Tolo, Seattle, 64th; Torres, Seattle, 88th.

Red Cards_Anibaba, Houston, 28th.

Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeff Muschik, Charles Morgante. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_22,661 (22,661)

___

Lineups

Seattle_Tyler Miller; Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo; Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey (Victor Rodriguez, 46th), Joevin Jones (Lamar Neagle, 79th); Will Bruin (Henry Wingo, 91st).

Houston_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos (Dylan Remick, 59th), DaMarcus Beasley; Eric Alexander (Romell Quioto, 72nd), Juan Cabezas, Alex (Leonardo, 32nd), Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis; Mauro Manotas.