Sounders-Dynamo, Sums

|Seattle
|2
|0—2
|Houston
|0
|0—0
First half_1, Seattle, Swensson 2 (Lodeiro), 11th minute. 2, Seattle, Bruin 12 (Jones), 42nd.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Seattle, Tyler Miller; Houston, Joe Willis.
Yellow Cards_Elis, Houston, 29th; Martinez, Houston, 44th; Tolo, Seattle, 64th; Torres, Seattle, 88th.
Red Cards_Anibaba, Houston, 28th.
Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeff Muschik, Charles Morgante. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.
A_22,661 (22,661)
___
|Lineups
Seattle_Tyler Miller; Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo; Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey (Victor Rodriguez, 46th), Joevin Jones (Lamar Neagle, 79th); Will Bruin (Henry Wingo, 91st).
Houston_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos (Dylan Remick, 59th), DaMarcus Beasley; Eric Alexander (Romell Quioto, 72nd), Juan Cabezas, Alex (Leonardo, 32nd), Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis; Mauro Manotas.