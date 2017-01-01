Google Doodle celebrates 'Kimchi Day'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Google Doodle has posted an illustration of the ingredients used in making Korean kimchi to celebrate "Kimchi Day," which is observed today (Nov. 22), drawing much attention from Taiwanese fans of the spicy, pickled dish.

As of noon today, a Saydigi Chinese language article about the Google Doodle of kimchi has already gained over 200,000 searches, demonstrating that the traditional Korean dish has a strong following in Taiwan.

Though technically the first day of the year that kimchi should pickled is on Lidong (立冬), the first day of winter on the lunisolar calendar, which fell on Nov. 7 of this year, Kimchi Day is held on the fixed date of Nov. 22 on the Gregorian Calendar.



Kimchi. (Image by pixabay user cegoh)

In Korean language and culture, the word for the process of pickling kimchi is called kimjang. An annual festival called the Seoul Kimchi Festival is held in early November to celebrate the kimjang process, which traditionally takes place between November and December.

Kimchi is made from nappa cabbage. green onions, fish sauce, red pepper flakes, rice flour, salt, ginger, radish, carrot, and garlic, which is fermented in an onggi (clay pot). The earliest references to kimchi go back to about 2,600-3,000 years ago, though chili peppers were not first introduced until the 17th century, when they were brought by Portuguese traders from the Americas.



People making kimchi. (Wikimedia Commons)

Under its doodle, Google describes the process of making kimchi:

"During kimjang, cabbage is pickled by cutting it into smaller pieces, soaking it in brine overnight, and dashing salt. Then, yangnyum (radish coated in chili powder) is mixed with ingredients such as green onions, dropwort, mustard leaves, ginger, garlic, and fermented shrimp or anchovies. To complete the process, the pickled cabbage is stuffed or mixed with the yangnyum and stored away to ferment until eating."

In ancient times, creating kimchi was a practical and effective way of preserving vegetables that could be consumed throughout the long, cold Korean winters. Now, it has become an integral part of Korean cuisine, with both North and South Korea designating it as their national dish.



Kimchi (left) with other typical Korean side dishes. (Wikimedia Commons)

In Taiwan, like many parts of Asia outside of Korea, kimchi is also popular among many as a side dish, as an ingredient in Korean dishes, or as a way to spice up an ordinarily bland meal.

In 2015, UNESCO added kimjang to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.