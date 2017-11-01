  1. Home
  2. Environment

Pingtung makes great strides in solar power development

Thousands of households in Pingtung are converting to solar power each year

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/22 16:07

Pingtung makes hefty progress in solar power development. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The County Commissioner of Pingtung County, Pan Meng-an (屏東縣長潘孟安), today that if restrictions on green power ease up, around 285,000 homes in Pingtung County could be powered by green energy, within two and a half years, reported CNA

Ho Shao-kang (何紹康), director of the Pingtung County Promotional Office of Green Energy, stated that the sunshine in Pingtung is particularly suitable to be harnessed for solar energy. After typhoon Morakot struck in 2009, Pingtung County was the first county in all of Taiwan to "farm" solar energy. 

Solar energy panels have been constructed in areas where the land was not suitable for farming, such as in Linpien township (林邊鄉) and Chiatung township (佳冬鄉). Since their construction, they have harnessed 24 MW, enough to sufficiently power 8,400 households. 

The Pingtung Office of Green Energy was established two years ago to assist manufacturers invest in Pingtung's green energy projects. Just last February, Chiatung township received the island's first floating solar cells, where energy from the sun can be directly processed into usable solar power. 

Ho emphasized that this year the development of solar energy has noticeably accelerated. Just this September, Motech Industries signed a memorandum with Pingtung County to set up a new solar power plant which will power 167,000 households by the end of next year. 

In October, TSEC signed a memorandum marking plans to invest over NT$5 million (US$167,000) in the construction of what will be the largest solar panel processing plant on the island in Pingtung County.

Surveyors have begun assessing if the remaining land in Pingtung County would be best utilized as farm land or if supporting the solar power construction would be better. 
Solar power
Pingtung City
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Thankful Taiwanese foster daughter finally finds her foster parents after 20 years
2017/11/23 17:47
Winning numbers for Taiwan's NT$162 million 'Grand Fortune' jackpot
2017/11/23 12:30
Top 10 Google searches in Taiwan 2017
2017/11/22 16:40
Taipei ranked 12th must-go destination in the world
2017/11/22 15:13
Top 20 Taiwanese global brands in 2017: MOE
2017/11/22 13:00