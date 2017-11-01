Pingtung makes great strides in solar power development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The County Commissioner of Pingtung County, Pan Meng-an (屏東縣長潘孟安), today that if restrictions on green power ease up, around 285,000 homes in Pingtung County could be powered by green energy, within two and a half years, reported CNA.

Ho Shao-kang (何紹康), director of the Pingtung County Promotional Office of Green Energy, stated that the sunshine in Pingtung is particularly suitable to be harnessed for solar energy. After typhoon Morakot struck in 2009, Pingtung County was the first county in all of Taiwan to "farm" solar energy.

Solar energy panels have been constructed in areas where the land was not suitable for farming, such as in Linpien township (林邊鄉) and Chiatung township (佳冬鄉). Since their construction, they have harnessed 24 MW, enough to sufficiently power 8,400 households.

The Pingtung Office of Green Energy was established two years ago to assist manufacturers invest in Pingtung's green energy projects. Just last February, Chiatung township received the island's first floating solar cells, where energy from the sun can be directly processed into usable solar power.

Ho emphasized that this year the development of solar energy has noticeably accelerated. Just this September, Motech Industries signed a memorandum with Pingtung County to set up a new solar power plant which will power 167,000 households by the end of next year.

In October, TSEC signed a memorandum marking plans to invest over NT$5 million (US$167,000) in the construction of what will be the largest solar panel processing plant on the island in Pingtung County.

Surveyors have begun assessing if the remaining land in Pingtung County would be best utilized as farm land or if supporting the solar power construction would be better.