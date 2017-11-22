MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Knockout Round
|Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25: New York 4, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 26: Columbus 0, Atlanta 0, Columbus advanced on 3-1 penalty kicks
|Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Vancouver 5, San Jose 0
Thursday, Oct. 26: Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0, OT
|Conference Semifinals
|Home-and-home
|First leg
|Eastern Conference
Monday, Oct. 30: Toronto 2, New York 1
Tuesday, Oct. 31: Columbus 4, New York City FC 1
|Western Conference
Sunday, Oct. 29: Vancouver 0, Seattle 0, tie
Monday, Oct. 30: Houston 0, Portland 0, tie
|Second leg
|Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 5: New York 1, Toronto 0; 2-2 aggregate; Toronto advanced on 1-0 away goals
Sunday, Nov. 5: New York City FC 2, Columbus 0, Columbus advanced on 4-3 aggregate
|Western Conference
Thursday, Nov. 2: Seattle 2, Vancouver 0, Seattle advanced on 2-0 aggregate
Sunday, Nov. 5: Portland 1, Houston 2, Houston advanced on 2-1 aggregate
|Conference Championships
|Home-and-home
|Eastern Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Toronto 0, Columbus 0, tie
|Second leg
Wednesday, Nov. 29: Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
|Western Conference
|First leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Seattle at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Second leg
Thursday, Nov. 30: Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9: at higher seed, 4 p.m.