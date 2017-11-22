All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 20 15 3 2 32 80 52 8-2-1 7-1-1 4-1-0 Toronto 22 14 8 0 28 80 67 8-4-0 6-4-0 5-1-0 New Jersey 20 12 5 3 27 67 63 5-3-1 7-2-2 1-1-0 Columbus 21 13 7 1 27 62 53 6-4-0 7-3-1 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 59 75 6-1-1 5-7-2 2-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 20 11 7 2 24 73 66 6-0-2 5-7-0 2-3-0 Detroit 21 10 8 3 23 63 58 4-2-3 6-6-0 3-5-0 Washington 22 11 10 1 23 62 70 6-4-0 5-6-1 3-2-0 Carolina 19 9 6 4 22 57 53 4-2-3 5-4-1 2-1-1 Ottawa 19 8 5 6 22 62 62 4-4-5 4-1-1 2-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 9 2 22 66 67 8-4-2 2-5-0 1-3-2 Boston 19 8 7 4 20 51 57 5-3-2 3-4-2 0-1-2 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 58 61 4-4-3 4-5-1 1-0-0 Montreal 21 8 11 2 18 51 74 4-5-2 4-6-0 4-1-1 Florida 20 7 11 2 16 61 72 4-3-2 3-8-0 2-3-1 Buffalo 21 5 12 4 14 48 74 2-6-1 3-6-3 2-2-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 21 15 5 1 31 70 55 7-2-0 8-3-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 20 12 5 3 27 67 56 7-2-1 5-3-2 4-1-0 Nashville 20 12 6 2 26 65 60 7-1-1 5-5-1 5-1-1 Los Angeles 21 12 7 2 26 64 50 6-4-2 6-3-0 2-3-1 Vegas 19 12 6 1 25 68 58 8-1-0 4-5-1 4-1-0 Calgary 20 12 8 0 24 62 63 6-5-0 6-3-0 3-2-0 Anaheim 20 10 7 3 23 58 56 6-5-2 4-2-1 3-1-2 Vancouver 21 10 8 3 23 56 59 3-5-3 7-3-0 3-4-0 Chicago 20 10 8 2 22 61 53 5-4-1 5-4-1 2-4-0 San Jose 19 10 8 1 21 47 44 6-6-1 4-2-0 3-1-1 Colorado 19 10 8 1 21 66 65 6-1-1 4-7-0 2-4-0 Dallas 20 10 9 1 21 58 61 7-2-0 3-7-1 1-5-0 Minnesota 20 9 8 3 21 59 55 5-3-2 4-5-1 2-3-0 Edmonton 20 7 11 2 16 50 64 4-7-0 3-4-2 2-1-0 Arizona 23 5 15 3 13 58 86 1-6-1 4-9-2 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Arizona 4, Toronto 1

Calgary 4, Washington 1

Columbus 3, Buffalo 2

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 3

New Jersey 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 2

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.