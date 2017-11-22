|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|20
|15
|3
|2
|32
|80
|52
|Toronto
|22
|14
|8
|0
|28
|80
|67
|New Jersey
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|67
|63
|Columbus
|21
|13
|7
|1
|27
|62
|53
|Pittsburgh
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|59
|75
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|73
|66
|Detroit
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|63
|58
|Washington
|22
|11
|10
|1
|23
|62
|70
|Carolina
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|57
|53
|Ottawa
|19
|8
|5
|6
|22
|62
|62
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|66
|67
|Boston
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|51
|57
|Philadelphia
|20
|8
|8
|4
|20
|56
|56
|Montreal
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|51
|74
|Florida
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|61
|72
|Buffalo
|21
|5
|12
|4
|14
|48
|74
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|21
|15
|5
|1
|31
|70
|55
|Winnipeg
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|67
|56
|Nashville
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|65
|60
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|64
|50
|Vegas
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|68
|58
|Calgary
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|62
|63
|Anaheim
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|58
|56
|Vancouver
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|56
|59
|Chicago
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|61
|53
|San Jose
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|47
|44
|Colorado
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|66
|65
|Dallas
|20
|10
|9
|1
|21
|58
|61
|Minnesota
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|59
|55
|Edmonton
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|50
|64
|Arizona
|23
|5
|15
|3
|13
|58
|86
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Arizona 4, Toronto 1
Calgary 4, Washington 1
Columbus 3, Buffalo 2
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 3
New Jersey 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 2
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.