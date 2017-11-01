Hybridizing Taiwan yellow cattle with Taiwan Waygu cattle could ignite Taiwan's beef industry 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new breed of cattle, which is a cross between Taiwan Wagyu cattle (台灣和牛) and Taiwan yellow cattle (台灣黃牛), is being bred by former President, Liu Teng-hui's (李登輝) foundation to localize and fortify Taiwan's beef industry, reports UDN.

Li's Foundation has raised around 23 Taiwan Wagyu cattle, which were developed through the Tajima strain of Wagyu cattle imported to Taiwan decades ago. The proposed name of the combination of Taiwan Wagyu and Taiwan yellow cattle is Yuan-Hsin Cattle (源興牛).

Since 1987, the Council of Agriculture (農委會) has been conducting livestock research to perfect the idea of a Taiwan-local livestock, narrowing down the best climate, conditions, and other requirements. The results of these labors was the Taiwan yellow cattle (台灣黃牛) breed in 2010.

Taiwan yellow cattle have several defining characteristics: a petite frame, small build, short yet thick coat, thin and short horns, small ears, a black tongue and nose, bony shoulders, a soft neck and udders. The Taiwan yellow cattle are rarely seen, as their livelihood actively protected, but they can be spotted nonetheless grazing around Hengchun County (恆春) where the research centers are located.

Even with recent small migrations of the Taiwan yellow cattle to farms in Chia-yi (嘉義) and Hsin-hua (新化), the total population of Taiwan yellow cattle does not exceed 500.

Taiwan livestock researcher in Hengchun, Li Guang-fu (李光復) insists that since the mechanization of farms over the last 20 years, the labor and presence of cattle have significantly diminished, and as the builds of cattle grew smaller, since they were used less, fewer and fewer farmers wished to raise them.

After visiting the cattle research center in Hengchun, Li Teng-hui's secretary, Wang Yan-jun (王燕軍) reinforced the former president's wish to continue the development of the Taiwan cattle industry, especially in hopes of steering away from imported beef. Many variables involved in importing beef are harmful to the environment, said Wang, and most importantly could be avoided if Taiwan's cattle industry became stronger.

Researcher Li Guang-fu expressed that a Taiwan cattle industry will require government cooperation.

Taiwan's cattle industry doesn't need to look like the ranches of the United States or Europe, with extensive pastures to graze, ours could resemble Japan's instead, with small farms not exceeding 30 cattle.

What is more, Japanese farms are predominately run by older farmers, a lifestyle which suits Taiwanese society. Raising cattle even helps existing farms eliminate their need for weeding as the cows do so voluntarily.

The future of this industry, as it stands now, rests in finding a way to safely and sustainably breed Taiwan Wagyu cattle with Taiwan yellow cattle.