Special Topic:2017 New Taipei City Health Charity Award  Winner of Medical Contribution Award : Chang Heng-Chia

TAIPEI ( Taiwan News )---Doctor Chang Heng-chia (張恒嘉) began to serve as director at Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital in 2012. He has won the hospital’s outstanding employee award for five years in a row. In 2013, he became the hospital’s vice president and began to lead the hospital to achieve the status of a medical center.

He has made many contributions to clinical care and academic research. Chang especially dedicated himself to the clinical research of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for acute myocardial infarction (AMI). He has actively promoted optimized Door-to-ballon care quality, and the results have not only achieved international standards but also exceeded the average value of medical centers in Taiwan.

Chang is a cardiologist, and besides treating diseases of the heart and blood vessels, he has also devoted himself to enhancing medical care quality. He once served as the leader for a Ministry of Health and Welfare’s program to set up a hospital quality information network. He led Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital to help nine other hospitals set up a platform of the quality information network for their cooperating hospitals to use, making sure the medical care quality become open information. Chang also actively participated in pushing New Taipei City health policies forward. Besides attending to medical care and administrative affairs in the hospital, Chang was often seen on the frontline of domestic disasters using his medical expertise to help victims at the earliest time possible. For example, during Typhoon Morakot and Kaohsiung gas explosion, Chang led a hospital team to the disaster sites to volunteer their medical care services.

Chang has not only participated in seeing patients on a volunteer basis in events organized periodically by Tzu Chi International Medical Association, he has also participated in volunteer medical care services in other countries, such as Cambodia and Nepal after the earthquake disaster, coordinating outpatient services for the internal medical department, surgical department, dental department,

ophthalmology department and Chinese medicine department. Chang said going to other countries to provide volunteer medical care services is not only about helping but also about learning because if one day such abnormalities happy in Taiwan, they will be able to use the experiences to quickly provide help to compatriots.

“Helping others is the source of happiness. When you contribute without expecting to get anything in return, you will get happiness that cannot be bought by money,” said Chang, who frequently talked about “treating patients like family.” In addition to providing leadership to Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, Chang also uses his time off from his busy medical and administrative work to care for the underprivileged. His winning the Medical Contribution Award at New Taipei City Health Charity Award is a well deserved honor.