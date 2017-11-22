Thousands of undeclared jade items seized at Taiwan airport

Taipei, Nov. 21 -- Customs officers at Taiwan's main airport confiscated more than 4,000 decorative jade items from a man who was returning from China on Monday, Taipei Customs said Tuesday.



The Taiwanese man was carrying 4,218 undeclared jade items in his luggage, mostly bracelets, necklaces and other types of jewelry, when he arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport from Beijing, the customs officers said.



The Customs said it will get an appraisal of the items' value to determine if the total exceeds NT$500,000 (US$17,000).



Under Taiwan's newly amended Money Laundering Control Act, passengers traveling to or from Taiwan are required to declare precious stones and jewelry valued at more than NT$500,000 or risk being fined.